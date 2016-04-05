CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topps Tiles says remain confident in longer term outlook for business
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
April 5 Ericsson
* Says to acquire NodePrime to accelerate software defined infrastructure
* Says the investment will be paid in cash, NodePrime will be integrated into Business Unit Cloud & IP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.