April 5 Sareum Holdings Plc

* CHK1 approved for clinical trials

* CHK1 inhibitor cct245737 approved for clinical trials in cancer patients

* UK medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency has approved clinical trial applications (ctas) for CHK1 inhibitor drug candidate cct245737

* Subject to final NHS approval, clinical trials are expected to begin in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: