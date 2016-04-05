BRIEF-DiaSorin launches test Liaison SHBG to diagnose androgen-related disorders
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES
April 5 Sareum Holdings Plc
* CHK1 approved for clinical trials
* CHK1 inhibitor cct245737 approved for clinical trials in cancer patients
* UK medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency has approved clinical trial applications (ctas) for CHK1 inhibitor drug candidate cct245737
* Subject to final NHS approval, clinical trials are expected to begin in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :