BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern
April 5 Steilmann SE :
* Insolvency of corporate group companies
* APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH as well as Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will immediately file for insolvency on grounds of illiquidity with respective local courts having jurisdiction over these
Respective german subsidiaries of APANAGE Fashion Group GmbH and Klaus Steilmann GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft will likewise immediately file for insolvency
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.