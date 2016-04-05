April 5 Opera Software says:
* The offeror has received acceptances of the Offer from
shareholders representing 65.8% shares in the Company
* This includes the shares comprised by pre-acceptances
* Completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, a
minimum acceptance level of more than 90% of the shares in the
Company
* In order to give the shareholders additional time to
accept the Offer, the Offeror hereby extends the Offer Period
until 16.30 (CET) on 14 April 2016
* The Board of Directors of Opera has unanimously
decided to recommend to its shareholders to accept the
Offer
* A group of Chinese internet firms have made a cash offer
for the Norwegian mobile phone browser and advertising firm
