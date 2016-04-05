April 5 Opera Software says:

* The offeror has received acceptances of the Offer from shareholders representing 65.8% shares in the Company

* This includes the shares comprised by pre-acceptances

* Completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, a minimum acceptance level of more than 90% of the shares in the Company

* In order to give the shareholders additional time to accept the Offer, the Offeror hereby extends the Offer Period until 16.30 (CET) on 14 April 2016

* The Board of Directors of Opera has unanimously decided to recommend to its shareholders to accept the Offer

* A group of Chinese internet firms have made a cash offer for the Norwegian mobile phone browser and advertising firm