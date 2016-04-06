BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 BofA Merrill Lunch
* Proposed placing
* Ship global 2 announces its intention to sell approximately 250 mln ordinary shares in capital of Worldpay Group
* Barclays Bank, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch International & Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing
* Ship global 2 is jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corporation and by Bain Capital LLC Source text for Eikon:
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intact Financial Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) CAD125MM Series 5, 5.2% non-cumulative preferred shares a 'BBB' rating. No rating actions took place for Intact's other ratings. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating for the preferred shares is equivalent to the rating on IFC's existing preferred shares. Under Fitch's hybrid method