BRIEF-Kangxin New Materials elects chairwoman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Guo Zhixian as chairwoman, Li Jie as vice chairman
April 7 Nemetschek Ag
* news: nemetschek group plans 25% increase in dividend
* Says dividend proposal for 2015 financial year grows to eur 0.50 per share
* Says total amount of dividends to be distributed rises to eur 19.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement