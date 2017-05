April 7 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Hammer Metals share placement raises approximately 950,000 Australian dollars ($720,005.00)

* Deutsche Rohstoff participates in capital raise with AUD 150,000

* Taking into consideration convertible bond of AUD 650,000 Deutsche Rohstoff's fully converted stake in Hammer is currently 21.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3194 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)