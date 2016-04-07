April 7 Varengold Bank AG :

* Change in the supervisory board

* Edo Barac has irrevocably resigned his position as a member of supervisory board of Varengold Bank AG with effect from March 31, 2016

* Local court Hamburg appointed Alexander Koerner from Langenselbold as member of supervisory board by resolution of April 1, 2016