BRIEF-East West Banking clarifies article in Manila Bulletin titled “Eastwest Bank Plans To Sell 20% Stake To Strategic Parnter”
* Refers to article in manila bulletin entitled “eastwest bank plans to sell 20% stake to strategic parnter”
April 7 Varengold Bank AG :
* Change in the supervisory board
* Edo Barac has irrevocably resigned his position as a member of supervisory board of Varengold Bank AG with effect from March 31, 2016
* Local court Hamburg appointed Alexander Koerner from Langenselbold as member of supervisory board by resolution of April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos