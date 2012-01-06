BUDAPEST Jan 6 Hungary's government believes Fitch's downgrade is surprising in light of a recent strengthening of the forint and Budapest's clear commitment to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, the government spokesman said.

"The government considers the (Fitch) downgrade surprising because the forint's exchange rate improved 8 units versus the euro yesterday, and there has been a 70 point decline in the country's risk premium over the past 24 hours," Andras Giro-Szasz told a news conference on Friday.

"Moreover, there have been numerous government statements  which have made clear the government's intentions regarding the agreement with the IMF and the EU," he said.