Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
* State-owned Corvinus Investment paid $700 million to buy GE Capital's Budapest Bank -statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.