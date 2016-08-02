Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA
* Richter has signed exclusive license agreement with Recordati to commercialize cariprazine - statement
* License is for sale in Western Europe, Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey
* Cariprazine was launched in the United States in March 2016 under the trademark of VRAYLARTM for the treatment of both bipolar mania and schizophrenia
* Under the agreement Recordati will make upfront payment upon signature of the contract and further milestone payments depending on the progress of regulatory procedure and the commercialization of the product
* Richter to receive further sales related royalties following the launch of the product
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the evaluation of Richter's marketing authorization application for cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic, for the treatment of schizophrenia in March Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
