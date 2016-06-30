June 30 Hungary's MKB Bank

* Investor Blue Robin Investments says aims to list MKB Bank on stock market by end-2019

* EBRD signalled interest in stake of about 10-15 pct in MKB -Blue Robin Investments

* Employee share option plan in MKB will be worth about 15 percent

* No plans to take stake in Budapest Bank

* Investor Minerva Capital sees no need for capital hike in MKB

* Does not expect MKB to post loss this year (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)