BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Erste Group Bank AG
* Hungary Economy Ministry says has closed deal to buy stake in Erste Bank local unit
* Hungary government, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development paid 38.9 billion forints ($139.89 million) each for 15-15 percent stakes in Erste Bank local unit Further company coverage: ($1 = 278.07 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.