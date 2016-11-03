Nov 3 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom has agreed with trade unions on salary increases - statement

* plans to increase employee salaries by 5.5 percent on average at parent firm from January 2017, and 3.1 percent at T-Systems Magyarorszag Zrt.

* plans no headcount reduction at the Hungarian operation in 2017

* measures are expected to increase employee-related expenses by HUF 2.4 billion on group level