BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom has agreed with trade unions on salary increases - statement
* plans to increase employee salaries by 5.5 percent on average at parent firm from January 2017, and 3.1 percent at T-Systems Magyarorszag Zrt.
* plans no headcount reduction at the Hungarian operation in 2017
* measures are expected to increase employee-related expenses by HUF 2.4 billion on group level Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange website Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.