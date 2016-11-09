BRIEF-Adamas Incorporation Q1 net loss 7 mln baht
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
Nov 9 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Hungary's Magyar Telekom says its Q3 net profit was HUF 12.44 billion versus HUF 11.5 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Magyar Telekom says Q3 EBITDA was HUF 53.8 billion vs analysts' forecast of HUF 51.5 billion in portfolio.hu poll
* Magyar Telekom raises 2016 revenue target to around HUF 595 billion, EBITDA target to HUF 193 billion
* Magyar Telekom does not plan to withdraw from residential electricity market before March 2017
* Magyar Telekom reiterates capex guidance for 2016 and previously stated targets for 2017
* Magyar Telekom still plans 25 forints per share dividend on 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)
* Q1 net loss 7 million baht versus profit of 153.2 million baht
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.