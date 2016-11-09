Nov 9 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Hungary's Magyar Telekom says its Q3 net profit was HUF 12.44 billion versus HUF 11.5 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey

* Magyar Telekom says Q3 EBITDA was HUF 53.8 billion vs analysts' forecast of HUF 51.5 billion in portfolio.hu poll

* Magyar Telekom raises 2016 revenue target to around HUF 595 billion, EBITDA target to HUF 193 billion

* Magyar Telekom does not plan to withdraw from residential electricity market before March 2017

* Magyar Telekom reiterates capex guidance for 2016 and previously stated targets for 2017

* Magyar Telekom still plans 25 forints per share dividend on 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than)