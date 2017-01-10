BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond
Jan 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Magyar Telekom says to sell majority stake in Crnogorski Telekom to Hrvatski Telekom
* Will sell its 76.53 percent stake in Crnogorski Telekom for EUR 123.5 million - statement
* Transaction to support dividend policy by accelerating reduction in net debt ratio - Magyar Telekom
* By end of March 2017, net debt ratio to be within the targeted range of 30-40 percent set out in dividend policy
* Transaction expected to close by end of January 2017
* Magyar Telekom reduces 2017 revenue guidance to HUF 560-570 billion from HUF 585-595 billion
* Also reduces EBITDA guidance to HUF 181-185 bln from HUF 189-193 bln
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017