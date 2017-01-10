Jan 10 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says to sell majority stake in Crnogorski Telekom to Hrvatski Telekom

* Will sell its 76.53 percent stake in Crnogorski Telekom for EUR 123.5 million - statement

* Transaction to support dividend policy by accelerating reduction in net debt ratio - Magyar Telekom

* By end of March 2017, net debt ratio to be within the targeted range of 30-40 percent set out in dividend policy

* Transaction expected to close by end of January 2017

* Magyar Telekom reduces 2017 revenue guidance to HUF 560-570 billion from HUF 585-595 billion

* Also reduces EBITDA guidance to HUF 181-185 bln from HUF 189-193 bln