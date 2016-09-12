BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Budapest Bank
* State-owned Budapest Bank says 13-15 billion forints annual profit looks realistic -chief executive tells website portfolio.hu
* Government expected to decide within foreseeable future about how the sale of Budapest Bank should go
* Listing of Budapest Bank on Hungarian stock exchange a realistic prospect - CEO
* Budapest Bank CEO says some banks take on excessive risk in small business lending (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.