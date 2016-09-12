Sept 12 Budapest Bank

* State-owned Budapest Bank says 13-15 billion forints annual profit looks realistic -chief executive tells website portfolio.hu

* Government expected to decide within foreseeable future about how the sale of Budapest Bank should go

* Listing of Budapest Bank on Hungarian stock exchange a realistic prospect - CEO

* Budapest Bank CEO says some banks take on excessive risk in small business lending (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)