Sept 16 Magyar Telekom

* Has been awarded 12.2 billion forints ($44.32 million) worth of EU funding to develop fixed-line internet network

* Funds to enable company to reach about 111,000 new households so far without fixed-line internet access or internet access below 30 Mbps so far

* Reiterates its target of ca. 10 percent lower capex (excluding any spectrum acquisitions) compared to 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 275.26 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)