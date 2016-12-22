Dec 22 Fhb Jelzalogbank Nyrt

* To make nearly 4 billion forint ($13.47 million) extraordinary loss in Q4 due to recent tax changes

* Changes to significantly reduce amount of deferred tax claim that can be taken into account from 2017

* One-off Q4 loss does not have a negative impact on FHB Group's capital position Further company coverage: ($1 = 296.99 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)