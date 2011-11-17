BERLIN Nov 17 German insurance firms are generally well-equipped at a time when the euro zone debt crisis is making markets increasingly nervous, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

Speaking at an insurance industry event in Berlin, Schaeuble also said a discussion would have to be held on whether insurers should count as system relevant in global terms.

He also said it was important to watch closely to prevent contagion from the euro zone debt crisis spreading to insurance companies. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)