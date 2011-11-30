CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats on rate setter comment, investors eye Fed

* Dovish Czech rate setter Tomsik says no hurry into rate hike * Czech crown retreats from strongest level for years * Czech PM's party leadership, Romanian PM's job are at risk * Investors watch Fed guidance rather than local politics By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech crown retreated from multi-year highs on Wednesday after Czech central bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said its strength allows the bank not to rush int