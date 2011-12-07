BERLIN Dec 7 Differences in the German government over bank recapitalisation will be swiftly resolved, the finance ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We can clear up the (remaining) details in the short term," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a government briefing, adding the issue would probably be taken up at next week's cabinet meeting.

The government is preparing the legal work to reinstate the Soffin bank rescue fund, an issue that has acquired greater urgency after a sharp fall in shares of German lender Commerzbank. The bank announced plans to repurchase hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital requirements without asking for more state intervention.