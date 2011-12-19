BERLIN Dec 19 Germany's finance ministry
said on Monday it is not very likely the country will pay its
full contribution into the permament euro zone bailout fund up
front next year, rather than in installments as agreed with
European leaders.
"It is not very likely we will pay the full contribution (in
2012)," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference, when
asked about Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's comments to a
newspaper that the full payment could be made next year.
European leaders agreed last week to accelerate the launch
of the European Stability Mechanism by a year to mid-2012 and
Schaeuble was quoted by the Rheinische post saying that paying
Germany's contribution up front could help "create trust" in the
ESM among financial markets.
Of the ESM's effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros
and total subscribed capital of 700 billion euros, 80 billion
will be paid-in capital from euro zone countries. Leaders agreed
earlier this year the paid-in capital will be channelled into
the fund over five years in equal installments.