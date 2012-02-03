BERLIN Feb 3 It is not yet certain whether euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday in Brussels to agree a financing package for Greece as not all conditions have been met, such as a deal on voluntary losses by private creditors, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"So far there is no invitation, nor has (the extraordinary eurogroup meeting) been announced, nor has there been advance notice that such a meeting will take place," the spokesman told a regular news conference.

"A meeting of this kind only makes sense -- if it is to be about Greece -- if we have all the elements sorted... All of those elements have not been met, so it's speculative to talk about such a meeting."