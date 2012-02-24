BERLIN Feb 24 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday it could not be ruled out that
Greece may need further financial aid before 2020, but that a
second bailout package to save the cash-strapped country ensured
the chances of success prevailed.
"The package has a three year duration. Therefore we cannot
rule out that there may be further needs after this period and
before 2020."
The German parliament is expected to approve the second
Greek bailout on Monday, although it is not yet clear whether
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition will win the vote without
relying on support from the opposition.