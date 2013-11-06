DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 6 The European Union's Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia plans to open a probe into discounts that allow some German industries to pay a reduced levy to fund renewable energy sources, a leading German Social Democrat said on Wednesday.

Hannelore Kraft, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, said companies would need to make immediate allowances if such a probe were opened and the situation could become "precarious" for some.

Kraft, together with German Environment Minister Peter Altmaier, will meet Almunia this week to discuss his plan. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)