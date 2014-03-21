(Corrects spelling of surname in 1st para to Schaeuble)
BERLIN, March 21 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday there was going to be "a real
tug-of-war" over how much European Union member states had to
contribute to the European Union's bank resolution fund, but
German banks were going to be hit hard.
"It is still unclear how exactly the levy will be
organised," the minister told Reuters after a news conference in
Berlin, adding that the European Commission had yet to make a
proposal.
EU leaders took the final step to complete a banking union
on Thursday with an agency to shut failing euro zone banks. It
will set up a a common 55 billion euro back-up fund over eight
years. Germany insisted that the 18 euro zone countries should
not jointly shoulder the cost of dealing with individual bank
failures.
But Schaeuble said the contribution of German banks "will be
high. I have always said so".
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by
Noah Barkin)