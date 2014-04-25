BERLIN, April 25 Germany's defence ministry said
on Friday it was unable to contact a German-led group of
international military observers on a mission in the rebel-held
city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine.
The group, on a mission overseen by the Vienna-based
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is
made up of three German soldiers, a German translator, and
military observers from Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and
Denmark, a ministry spokesman said.
"At the moment we cannot contact them. The reason why is
unclear," he said, adding it could be down to poor telephone
coverage or reception.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Writing by Alexandra Hudson,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)