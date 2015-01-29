BERLIN Jan 29 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Thursday that Europe had no interest in imposing
tougher new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, but the only way
forward was to abide by the terms of last year's ceasefire
agreed in Minsk.
"Of course nobody in Europe and certainly not in Germany has
any interest in further, tougher sanctions and Europe and the
whole world clearly needs Russia as a partner to solve global
conflicts and challenges," Gabriel told the German parliament.
"But the way to a new breakthrough in European-Russian
relations, the way for example to free trade from Lisbon to
Vladivostok, goes via Minsk and the steps agreed there to end
the armed intervention in Ukraine," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)