LONDON, March 18 International bank lending to
China probably peaked in 2014 as efforts by the country's
authorities to rein in its financial sector and head off a
lending bubble took effect, a closely watched central banking
report said on Wednesday.
A quarterly report from the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) said cross-border lending by banks to China
from June to September 2014 was up 40 percent year-on-year but
rose only 3 percent from the previous quarter.
The BIS, often referred to as the 'central bankers' central
bank', said international claims on Chinese banks fell in the
third quarter, indicating "efforts by authorities to tighten
credit conditions in the banking sector have started to have an
impact".
However, the organisation also warned that a slowing of
cross-border financing to China could exacerbate any downturn in
the domestic financial cycle.
In a study of early warning indicators for the domestic
banking crisis, the BIS has flagged China as being in the
highest risk category based on its high debt to GDP ratio and
the high proportion of incomes spent on servicing debt and
paying interest.
"The possible turn in domestic financial cycles as U.S.
dollar funding is set to tighten deserves close watching," said
Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department at
the BIS in a conference call.
Concerns are mounting among international investors of a
credit bubble developing in China, with the country's property
market seen as the biggest risk to the economy and worries that
the government may have to patch holes in over-extended banks.
The last BIS quarterly report showed China had become the
largest emerging market destination for international bank
lending, accounting for more than a quarter of all cross-border
claims on all emerging market economies.
Cross-border financing "boosts the upswing of domestic
financial cycles and, through an eventual reversal, accentuates
the subsequent bust", the BIS warned.
The report also showed that international bank lending to
Russia fell sharply in late 2014, which the BIS blamed on
falling oil prices and international sanctions over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis.
Cross-border claims to Russia contracted by $11 billion
between June and September last year, contributing to a
cumulative year-on-year decline of 15 percent, the BIS said.
The overall global trend was for increasing banking
activity, however, with cross-border lending rising 3 percent in
developed economies, 5 percent in the United States and 11
percent in emerging economies, the BIS said.
Claims on emerging markets have exceeded levels last seen
before the financial crisis, standing at $3.9 trillion in
September 2014, compared with $2.7 trillion in the first quarter
of 2008.
* For the lead story on the BIS report click on:
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott, editing by Gareth Jones)