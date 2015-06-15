BERLIN, June 15 The general secretary of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, Peter Tauber, said on Monday he hoped there would not be a tragic ending to the Greece debt crisis.

"The situation is serious and everyone needs to make their contribution so that this doesn't end up as a tragedy," Tauber, who is Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy party leader, told reporters.

"We're counting on European solidarity. But that is based upon previously reached agreements being respected."

