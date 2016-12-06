Dec 6 Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz nov sales up 16.7 percent in Europe, up 16.5 percent in China, up 1.1 percent in U.S.

* Says Nov sales of Mercedes-Benz and smart cars up 12.9 percent to 195,167 vehicles

* Says Nov sales of Mercedes-Benz brand up 12.7 percent to 182,602 vehicles Further company coverage: