Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Daimler
* Says Mercedes-Benz nov sales up 16.7 percent in Europe, up 16.5 percent in China, up 1.1 percent in U.S.
* Says Nov sales of Mercedes-Benz and smart cars up 12.9 percent to 195,167 vehicles
* Says Nov sales of Mercedes-Benz brand up 12.7 percent to 182,602 vehicles Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies