BERLIN Jan 22 Volkswagen is not
doing itself any favours by offering unequal compensation for
U.S. and European customers following an emissions scandal last
year, a German justice ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"This unequal treatment ... cannot be in the interest of
VW," the spokesman said during a regular news conference.
On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta
Bienkowska demanded in a letter to VW's chief executive that
U.S. and European customers be compensated in the same way after
the company's emissions scandal.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)