Nov 21 Suedzucker

* Says intends bond placement

* Says to issue a senior fixed rate bond with mid term maturity in the amount of 250 million euros ($265.78 million)

* Says proceeds are used for general business purposes, including the partial refinancing of the bond due in march 2018 in the amount of eur 400 million and the financing of affiliated companies Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros)