BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Suedzucker
* Says intends bond placement
* Says to issue a senior fixed rate bond with mid term maturity in the amount of 250 million euros ($265.78 million)
* Says proceeds are used for general business purposes, including the partial refinancing of the bond due in march 2018 in the amount of eur 400 million and the financing of affiliated companies Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.