BRUSSELS Nov 29 EU and IMF lenders backing
Greece have called off a planned visit to Athens next week, a
move that may delay the payment of further loans to the country,
officials told Reuters on Friday.
The visit by the "troika" of the the European Central Bank,
International Monetary Fund and European Commission was
cancelled because Greece has failed to carry out certain reforms
promised in its aid programme, the officials said.
The inspectors had been due to assess Greece's progress
ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Dec. 9.
Asked if the cancelled visit meant it might not be possible
to approve the next tranche of aid to Greece, one official
responded by email: "Correct".
A spokesman for the European Commission said discussions
with Athens would continue. "We have not yet taken a decision on
precisely when the mission will return," he said.
