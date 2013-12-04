RPT-COLUMN-Goldman takes on the Brent spreads: Kemp
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.
BRUSSELS Dec 4 A group of leading European and American banks will be fined a record 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by the European Commission for the rigging of interest-rate benchmarks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The banks to be fined are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Royal Bank of Scotland, JPMorgan, Barclays and Societe Generale, sources have said.
"The total fine is 1.7 billion euros," the person said. If the figure is upheld, it would be the highest antitrust penalty ever imposed by the Commission, the EU's competition regulator.
The benchmarks involved are the London interbank offered rate Libor, the Tokyo interbank offered rate and the euro area equivalents. They are used to price hundreds of trillions of dollars in assets ranging from mortgages to derivatives. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; writing by John O'Donnell)
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.