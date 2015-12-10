Dec 10 Amadeus It Holding Sa

* Spain's Amadeus says board agrees to maintain policy for 2015 of paying out between 40 and 50 percent of consolidated profit in dividends.

* Says will pay 2015 interim dividend of 0.34 euros per share, equivalent to 50 percent of consolidated profit, payable Jan. 28.

* Board reiterates commitment to maintain goal of a capital structure with net debt of between 1.0 and 1.5 times EBITDA.

