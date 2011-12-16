BANGKOK Dec 16 Thai Airways International Pcl

* Company may face a net loss this year due to floods that reduced passenger numbers and higher costs, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters

* Floods cut revenue by 3 billion baht ($96 million) and fuel costs rose 40 percent in the first 11 months from a year earlier

* Another official said its cabin factor averaged 70.6 percent in the first 11 months, down 3.9 percent from a year earlier

* Plans to sell five-year bonds worth 2 billion baht

