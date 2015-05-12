May 12 Land And Houses Pcl

* Q1 net profit 1.34 billion baht ($40 million) versus 1.42 billion baht a year earlier; three analysts have average forecast of 1.44 billion baht for the quarter

* Q1 sales revenue at 5.21 billion baht vs 5.56 billion a year earlier

* Q1 total expenses 4.68 billion baht vs 4.76 billion a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)