BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
May 12 Land And Houses Pcl
* Q1 net profit 1.34 billion baht ($40 million) versus 1.42 billion baht a year earlier; three analysts have average forecast of 1.44 billion baht for the quarter
* Q1 sales revenue at 5.21 billion baht vs 5.56 billion a year earlier
* Q1 total expenses 4.68 billion baht vs 4.76 billion a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)