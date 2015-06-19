BANGKOK, June 19 Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl

* Shares of the hospital firm extend losses on day to 6.3 percent after it confirms treatment of Thailand's first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

* The stock fell at one point to the lowest since June 3. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)