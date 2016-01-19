BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
BANGKOK Jan 19 Thai Pruksa Real Estate's President and CEO Thongma Vijitpongpun said in a statement:
* Says aims for 2016 revenue of 52 billion baht ($1.43 billion), up 10.6 percent on year
* Says aims for 2016 presales of 51 billion baht, up 20.3 percent
* Says plans to launch 60-65 new housing projects worth a combined 50-54 bilion baht
* Sees overall market value of real estate in Bangkok and surrounding provinces grow 5-10 percent in 2016, worth about 392 billion baht
* Says company plans to spend 14 billion baht to buy land in 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.2700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1