Dec 16 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 80.47 billion baht ($2.24 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator NBTC showed

* Bidding price at 40.23 billion baht per licence versus base price of 12.86 billion baht

* Bidding continues until 1400 GMT unless they get winners Further company coverage:

($1 = 35.9700 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)