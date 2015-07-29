BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
BANGKOK, July 29 Thailand's WHA Corporation :
* WHA Corp unit WHA Venture Holding Co Ltd to offer to buy remaining shares of Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl from market at 4.4 baht each
* WHA Corp board has approved delisting of Hemaraj shares
* WHA plans to issue 1.31 billion warrants for free to existing shareholders at a ratio of 10 shares for one warrant
* WHA holds 92.88 pct in Hemaraj as of July 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.8500 baht) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.