BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thailand's LPN Development Pcl :

* The condominium developer expects to meet this year's revenue target of 16 billion baht ($442.36 million), Managing Director Opas Sripayak told reporters.

* It aims for a 10 percent growth in revenue in 2016.

* Only six new projects worth about 10 billion baht will be launched this year versus 10-12 projects planned earlier.

* Presales this year would be about 17 billion baht, below target of 20 billion baht because of lower-than-expected new projects.

* It would spend about 1 billion baht on land purchase this year versus a target of 4 billion baht ($1 = 36.1700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)