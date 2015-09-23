BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thailand's LPN Development Pcl
:
* The condominium developer expects to meet this year's
revenue target of 16 billion baht ($442.36 million), Managing
Director Opas Sripayak told reporters.
* It aims for a 10 percent growth in revenue in 2016.
* Only six new projects worth about 10 billion baht will be
launched this year versus 10-12 projects planned earlier.
* Presales this year would be about 17 billion baht, below
target of 20 billion baht because of lower-than-expected new
projects.
* It would spend about 1 billion baht on land purchase this
year versus a target of 4 billion baht
($1 = 36.1700 baht)
