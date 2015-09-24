BANGKOK, Sept 24 Thailand's Sansiri Pcl

* The housing developer plans 10 new projects worth 21.5 billion baht ($593.10 million) in the fourth quarter, a statement from the company said

* Says expects revenue this year to meet target of 35 billion baht

* Says revenue in the first half was more than 17 billion baht

* Says expects pre-sales in the first nine months of this year to be worth about 20 billlion baht. ($1 = 36.2500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)