BANGKOK, March 7 Jasmine International Plc said in a statement:

* Says its board approves to buy back shares worth about 6 billion baht ($169.44 million), or about 20 percent of all paid up shares

* Price offer for the purchase is about 5 baht each, higher than market price

* The stock purchase programme is pending shareholders' approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.41 baht) (Reporting By Orathai Sriring; Editing by Viparat Jantraprap)