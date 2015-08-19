BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
Aug 19 PayPal Holdings Inc :
* Says signed an agreement to acquire Modest
* Says modest founders Harper Reed, Dylan Richard and their team agreed to join Braintree team at PayPal
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct