BRIEF-Geospace Technologies Q2 loss per share $0.88
* Geospace Technologies reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results
Sept 10 IBM :
* IBM acquires StrongLoop to extend enterprise reach using IBM cloud
* Says will integrate node.js capabilities from StrongLoop with its software portfolio
* To provide global support for StrongLoop platform by H2 2016, adding language translation support for Chinese, Japanese, other languages
* Select cloud capabilities from strongloop acquisition will be incorporated into IBM IoT foundation, along with Bluemix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S