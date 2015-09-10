Sept 10 IBM :

* IBM acquires StrongLoop to extend enterprise reach using IBM cloud

* Says will integrate node.js capabilities from StrongLoop with its software portfolio

* To provide global support for StrongLoop platform by H2 2016, adding language translation support for Chinese, Japanese, other languages

* Select cloud capabilities from strongloop acquisition will be incorporated into IBM IoT foundation, along with Bluemix