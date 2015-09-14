Sept 14 Alcoa Inc

* Says will commercialize its Micromilltm technology, working with the Danieli group

* Says Danieli to license Alcoa's intellectual property associated with manufacturing advanced micromill products

* Says Co, Danieli will work toward agreement to sell micromill equipment and license the patented micromill technology

* Says Alcoa will grant danieli exclusive rights to sell micromill equipment for a limited period of time

* Companies will work to license micromill alloys to potential customers globally, initially targeting europe, southamerica, southeast asia