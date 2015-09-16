Sept 16 Sept 16 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen and Xencor announce strategic collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation

* Says Xencor to receive $45 million upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments in total for 6 programs

* Says collaboration combines co's proprietary antibodies, Xencor's XmAb bispecific antibody platform to develop new therapeutic candidates

* Says collaboration includes Xencor's pre-clinical CD38 bispecific T cell engager for multiple myeloma

* Amgen will be fully responsible For pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization worldwide

